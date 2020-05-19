Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang'ata has moved a n impeachment motion to kick out Prof. Kithure Kindiki as Senate Deputy Speaker.

Kangata said the decision was reached as a result of Senator Kindiki's failure to attend the Jubilee Parliamentary Group Meeting held at State House on Monday last week.

Kindiki is a close ally and has in the past acted as a personal lawyer to Deputy President William Ruto.

He is the latest Senator to fall victim to President Kenyatta's clean up of the Jubilee Party which has targeted politicians who are loyal to the DP and who have gone against the Jubilee Party Leader.