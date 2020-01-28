Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu's lawyers on Tuesday appeared to have opened a pandora's box after they challenged a Kiambu MCA to prove that the county boss was married to Susan Ndung'u - the Kiambu First Lady.

Waititu's lawyers asked Ndenderu MCA Solomon Kinuthia to provide evidence which he was unable to do.

However, the Kiambu County Assembly used that opening to provide new information to the Senate - including identity of Waititu's alleged second wife Esther Wamuyu Nyutu who has hitherto been unknwon to the public.

"Do you personally Governor Ferdinand Waititu's wives?" the County Assembly's lawyer Njoroge Nani Mungai posed.

"Yes, I personally know Susan Wanger Ndung'u who is the Governor's first wife and the Kiambu First Lady. I also know the second wife Esther Wamuyu..." Kinuthia said as Waititu's lawyer Ng'ang'a Mbugua protested the line of questioning.

"Mr Speaker, I would like to object. I did not ask the witness whether he has personal knowledge of those persons. My learned colleague should not reopen that question because that would open new ground and I would have to re-cross-examine," Mbugua said.

"My learned colleague is objecting on a false premise and he attempted to be clever with the witness, by saying evidence is documents which is not true. A personal statement is also evidence. He asked him if he has evidence that Susan Wangari Ndung'u is a wife of Governor Waititu, that is a question the witness has a right to answer," Mungai stated after which Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka allowed the testimony to go on record.

Kinuthia's testimony was supported by the second witness who testified that Governor Waititu had personally ordered a widow in Thika to transfer to Waititu's second wife, Esther Wamuyu Nyutu, in exchange for construction licenses.

The illegal transfer of land parcels was one of the charges that was laid out by the Kiambu County Assembly while impeaching him.

The Kiambu County boss was also accused of influencing tenders which were awarded to companies associated with his first wife Susan Ndung'u.

The Senate Special hearing continues tomorrow for its second and final day.