RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

The spectre called Azimio is not an option - Mudavadi said

Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022
Senator Cleophas Malala at the ANC National Delegates Conference held at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi on January 23 hosted the party's second National Delegates Conference at the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi.

Recommended articles

Prior to the event, the former Vice President had promised an 'earth-shattering' announcement which was quickly dubbed 'Mudavadi's earthquake'.

When he rose to address the party delegates, Mudavadi stuck to his prepared speech which mainly focused on his 'Uchumi bora, Pesa mfukoni' campaign pledge, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The speech received intermittent applause as a majority of his listeners expected Mudavadi to announce he had decided to back Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency. DP Ruto's attendance at the event further fuelled the notion that the two had decided to form an alliance.

Mudavadi, however, maintained that - having received the mandate from his party - he will be vying as the ANC presidential candidate at the August polls.

"For the avoidance of doubt, ANC's stand, which I am privileged to announce, is that the spectre called Azimio is not an option when it comes to partnerships," Mudavadi stated in what can be assumed to have been his 'earthquake' announcement.

ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with his wife Tess and their children
ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi with his wife Tess and their children Pulse Live Kenya

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who rose to speak after Mudavadi, seemed to be the former VP's mouthpiece at the event, delivering the punch of the day.

"I've seen the two of you - Mudavadi and the chief Hustler [DP Ruto] and I was shocked. But it reminded me that both of you have been kingmakers. In 2002 both of you sacrificed your personal ambitions to support Uhuru Kenyatta and that is what eventually made him president.

"In 2007 you also came together and supported Raila Odinga and you are the ones who gave him the courage to infiltrate government through windows and... Between 2013 and 2017, DP Ruto you have been the force that has kept Uhuru in government," the Senator began.

He would later add: "You have been kingmakers before, and today we want to declare that you will be the kings!"

The Senator would later invite Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and others who echoed his sentiments.

Mudavadi's full speech at the Bomas of Kenya event

OKA principals walk out before Mudavadi's 'earthquake announcement

There was a dramatic walkout at the hyped 'earthquake' event.

The arrival of members of parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto saw One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals walk out of the Bomas of Kenya venue even before Mudavadi had gotten to the podium to speak.

The walkout, which has been viewed as a protest, was staged by Wiper party leader & former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU party leader & Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

They seemed to have been agitated by the presence of their perceived political rival DP Ruto and MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA MPs who were seen at the venue include former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and former Kibra parliamentary candidate from Jubilee party, MacDonald Mariga.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi during Bomas of Kenya convention
Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi during Bomas of Kenya convention Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on the walkout, Senator Malala stated: "The earthquake has already claimed two victims... I attended the KANU NDC and they had invited their friends and I did not walk out. I was also present at the Wiper NDC and they had also invited their own friends and we did not mind it. I'm shocked that they came to our 'wedding' and saw that we had invited our friends and they got mad and walked out."

Malala would later plainly state that Mudavadi had sanctioned him to broker 'friendships'.

Musalia, ANC's 2022 presidential candidate

The ANC National Delegates Conference had earlier announced that Mudavadi would be the party's flag bearer in the upcoming presidential election.

The delegates also mandated the party leader to, "negotiate and enter into any pre- or post-election agreement," on behalf of the party.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Parts of Nairobi experiencing perennial blackouts, Kenya Power remains mum

Parts of Nairobi experiencing perennial blackouts, Kenya Power remains mum

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

ANC inspect Bomas of Kenya ahead of 'earth-shattering' convention

Kenya denies recognising Somaliland as an independent state

Kenya denies recognising Somaliland as an independent state

Esther Passaris in mourning after losing father, aged 79

Esther Passaris in mourning after losing father, aged 79

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

IEBC releases 2022 General Election calendar

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Radio host Njogu wa Njoroge abandons Moses Kuria for DP Ruto’s UDA

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Mixed reactions after Uhuru banned trade of scrap metal

Trending

Fired TV anchor now a Matatu tout in Nairobi [Video]

A photo inside one of the matatus in Nairobi

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

Looming resignations at Citizen TV after MD's internal memo

CCTV footage shows last moments of woman whose body was dumped at GSU Recce headquarters

Body of an unidentified woman stashed in a suitcase

Sudden death of ex-Kameme FM presenter in US baffles family

The death of former Kameme FM radio presenter Jedidah Wambui Weru