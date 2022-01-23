Senator Malala delivers the punch at Mudavadi's 'earthquake' event

Prior to the event, the former Vice President had promised an 'earth-shattering' announcement which was quickly dubbed 'Mudavadi's earthquake'.

When he rose to address the party delegates, Mudavadi stuck to his prepared speech which mainly focused on his 'Uchumi bora, Pesa mfukoni' campaign pledge, ahead of the 2022 General Election.

The speech received intermittent applause as a majority of his listeners expected Mudavadi to announce he had decided to back Deputy President William Ruto for the presidency. DP Ruto's attendance at the event further fuelled the notion that the two had decided to form an alliance.

Mudavadi, however, maintained that - having received the mandate from his party - he will be vying as the ANC presidential candidate at the August polls.

"For the avoidance of doubt, ANC's stand, which I am privileged to announce, is that the spectre called Azimio is not an option when it comes to partnerships," Mudavadi stated in what can be assumed to have been his 'earthquake' announcement.

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala, who rose to speak after Mudavadi, seemed to be the former VP's mouthpiece at the event, delivering the punch of the day.

"I've seen the two of you - Mudavadi and the chief Hustler [DP Ruto] and I was shocked. But it reminded me that both of you have been kingmakers. In 2002 both of you sacrificed your personal ambitions to support Uhuru Kenyatta and that is what eventually made him president.

"In 2007 you also came together and supported Raila Odinga and you are the ones who gave him the courage to infiltrate government through windows and... Between 2013 and 2017, DP Ruto you have been the force that has kept Uhuru in government," the Senator began.

He would later add: "You have been kingmakers before, and today we want to declare that you will be the kings!"

The Senator would later invite Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja, Kandara MP Alice Wahome, Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, former Lamu Governor Issa Timamy, former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua, Garissa Township MP Aden Duale and others who echoed his sentiments.

Mudavadi's full speech at the Bomas of Kenya event

OKA principals walk out before Mudavadi's 'earthquake announcement

There was a dramatic walkout at the hyped 'earthquake' event.

The arrival of members of parliament (MPs) allied to Deputy President William Ruto saw One Kenya Alliance (OKA) principals walk out of the Bomas of Kenya venue even before Mudavadi had gotten to the podium to speak.

The walkout, which has been viewed as a protest, was staged by Wiper party leader & former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and KANU party leader & Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

They seemed to have been agitated by the presence of their perceived political rival DP Ruto and MPs allied to the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

UDA MPs who were seen at the venue include former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale, Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and former Kibra parliamentary candidate from Jubilee party, MacDonald Mariga.

Speaking on the walkout, Senator Malala stated: "The earthquake has already claimed two victims... I attended the KANU NDC and they had invited their friends and I did not walk out. I was also present at the Wiper NDC and they had also invited their own friends and we did not mind it. I'm shocked that they came to our 'wedding' and saw that we had invited our friends and they got mad and walked out."

Malala would later plainly state that Mudavadi had sanctioned him to broker 'friendships'.

Musalia, ANC's 2022 presidential candidate

The ANC National Delegates Conference had earlier announced that Mudavadi would be the party's flag bearer in the upcoming presidential election.