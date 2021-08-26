Senator Cleophas Malala's PA dies in Grisly Road Accident

In a statement, Malala disclosed that Kachu passed away following a grisly road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway on Wednesday (Evening).

“I have learnt with great shock and sadness the sudden passing on of Mr. Abel Timona Kachu wa' Sisungo to a grizzly accident along the Nakuru highway late last evening.

Until his demise, the late Kachu has been serving in my office as my Personal Assistant and Senior Researcher… His dedication, generosity & leadership will be greatly missed.

On behalf of my office, and the great people of Kakamega County, I wish to express my heartfelt condolence to his family, friends and relatives as we come to terms with his untimely demise” reads Senator Cleophas Malala’s statement.

Deputy President William Ruto also took social media to mourn Kachu, as a brilliant, amiable and industrious man who rose above politics.

“Our heartfelt thoughts to the family, colleagues and friends of Abel Kachu Sisungo, a brilliant, amiable and industrious man who rose above politics.

Kachu was politically savvy and keen to change the lives of his people in Bungoma. This was seen through his valuable contributions during our recent Western Kenya Bloc Economic Forum. We will miss his stamina for knowledge and orientation to detail.

Take comfort in knowing that Kachu is now resting in the arms of our Lord. Rest In Peace my friend” reads DP Ruto’s Message.

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula eulogized Abel Kachu as a diligent and hardworking man with great promise. The late Kachu was at some point Senator Wetangula’s research director.