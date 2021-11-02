RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Senator demands the resignation of sports CS Amina Mohammed

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

"Banning FKF will put us into a serious problem with FIFA." said Cherargei.

Nandi senator Samson Cherargei has cited team Kenya selection criteria at the Olympics, mismanagement of the team, including lack of motivation as some of the reasons why Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohammed should be removed from office.

This is after Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior sought a statement from the Committee on Labour and Social Welfare regarding the directive by the CS Amina to undertake an impromptu inspection on Football Federation of Kenya (FKF).

In his submission, Senator Mutula stated the provisions of the Sports Act that led to the impromptu decision by CS Mohammed to direct inspection of FKF for a period of not less than two weeks from 18th October to November 2 2021.

"State reasons why Football Kenya a statutory body under the law was not issued with a notice of inspection siting nature of the inspection, the document required, material or evidence relied upon by the CS in making the decision," said the senator.

The lawyer-cum-politician further stated; "state whether the CS is aware that the said Inspection team largely composed of officers from the criminal investigation department and and National Intelligence Service."

Failed to appear

Earlier last month the CS and the management of Athletics Kenya and the National Olympics Committee (NOC) were summoned by the Senate over alleged poor display by Team Kenya at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya got 10 medals at the Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan and was ranked 19th in the world and first in Africa.

TOKYO, JAPAN - JULY 23: Flag bearers Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde of Team Kenya during the Opening Ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 23, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
However, the performance was considered underwhelming compared to the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the country scooped 14 medals — six gold, six silver and two bronze.

For instance, Team Kenya, for the first time in history, lost the 3,000m steeplechase title.

