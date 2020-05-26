The Jubilee Party on Tuesday announced more changes in its Senate leadership with a new team of committee members and leaders that will see most of Deputy President William Ruto's lose their powerful seats.

The changes were announced at a press conference addressed by Senate Chief Whip Irungu Kangata who was accompanied by Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.

Bomet Senator Christopher Langata, a Ruto ally and a member of the powerful Senate Business Committee, will be replaced by Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja.

Langat's chairmanship of the Senate's Education Committee will also end after he was removed from the committee and replaced by Alice Milgo.

Another equally powerful committee is the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee which will see its chairman Samson Cherargei de-whipped from the committee and replaced by Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Cherargei will now be a members of the Powers and Privileges committee where he will take the position occupied by Senator Kangata.

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi, a Ruto diehard supporter, will lose his powerful position in the Senate's Public Accounts and Investments Committee and will be replaced by Senate's Deputy Majority Leader Fatuma Dullo.

Laikipia Senator John Kinyua, who also voted alongside the Ruto team to save Senator Kindiki, will lose his chairmanship of the Devolution committee and become a members of the ICT committee.

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was also picked to become a members of the Devolution committee.

Most of the Senate committees will now have new elections after Senators Kinyua, Cherargei, and Langata were removed from the committees where they had been give the much-coveted chairmanship.