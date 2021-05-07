Interior and Coordination of National Government Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i has insisted that last week’s arrested of Meru Senator Mithika Linturi was lawful.
Senator Linturi’s arrest was lawful – Matiang’i
The Meru senator was arrested by DCI last week
Speaking when he appeared before the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations, the CS said the senator was arrested because of criminal charges filed against him.
“Upon invitation, I confirmed to the Senate Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations that the arrest of Meru Senator Hon. @mithika_Linturi by @DCI_Kenya was, indeed, lawful owing to criminal charges filed against the Senator,” said CS Matiang’i.
The Senator was arrested on Wednesday last week during a special sitting to debate the BBI Bill, a move that forced Speaker Ken Lusaka to suspend the Wednesday afternoon sitting for 30 minutes.
He also directed the Senate Committee on National Security, Defense and Foreign Relations to find out why the senator was arrested by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.
“This is very serious and because of the gravity of the matter and what has been requested, I am suspending the house for 30 minutes, during which time I will use to find out what has happened and even after we find out, I would want to direct the committee on National Security to get into this matter and find out as a deterrent, so that this does not happen again to any member of this house,” said the Speaker as he adjourned the sitting.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke