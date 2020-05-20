Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula’s Brother Tony Waswa was on Thursday laid to rest in his rural home in Bungoma County.

Tony passed on while undergoing treatment at the Agha Khan Hospital in Nairobi last Friday.

However, photos from his burial ceremony have raised eyebrows on social media as it was conducted by people donning Covid-19 protective gear. The photos also show the coffin of the late being fumigated while covered with polythene paper.

The funeral was attended by very few people as per the government regulations to deal with the spread of Coronavirus.

Senator Moses Wetangula’s Brother Tony Waswa laid to rest in Bungoma

Condolences messages

The late Tony Waswa was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi who also happens to be his brother.

“Our party leader's brother Tony Waswa Wetang’ula passed on last night at Aghakan Hospital Nairobi. Tony was an aide to Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. May His Soul Rest in Peace,” read a statement from Ford-Kenya.

ODM Party leader Raila Odinga also mourned the late with a tweet that reads; “My condolences go out to Senator @Wetangulam and @HonTimWanyonyi following the passing of their brother Tony Waswa. May the Lord grant their entire family comfort at this trying moment and may Tony Rest In Eternal Peace”.

Senator Moses Wetangula’s Brother Tony Waswa laid to rest in Bungoma

Senator Moses Wetangula’s Brother Tony Waswa laid to rest in Bungoma

Deputy President William Ruto wrote;

“We are saddened by the death of Tony Waswa, brother to Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi. Waswa was hardworking, humble and with a warm personality. He was a selfless, dedicated and prolific gentleman who worked for the greater good of the community. May God give the Wetang’ula family, relatives and friends strength and courage to bear this immense loss. Rest In Peace”.

Senator Moses Wetangula’s Brother Tony Waswa laid to rest in Bungoma