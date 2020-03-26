The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) on Thursday issued a one-week notice that its members in Meru county would go on strike starting next week Saturday.

KNUN said the Meru County government had not paid nurses their salaries for the month of February and March which has impacted their productivity.

The announcement came at a bad time when the national and county governments are working to stop the spread of the coronavirus which has so far seen 28 cases confirmed in Kenya - with one patient recovering from the disease.

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako acknowledged the critical role played by nurses and asked the county and the Ministry of Labour to expedite the delayed salaries and avert a strike.

"The union writes to demand that salaries for all nurses for the month of February, March and statutory deductions be made payable by close of business on Friday 3rd April failure to which nurses will not report on duty...We will address if you address this matter urgently owing to the the fact that our country is fighting against the pandemic which nurses play a critical role," Panyako said in the strike notice.