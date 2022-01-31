RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Several killed in Matatu explosion

Security forces are pursuing leads.

Authorities have reported that several people were killed on Monday, January 31, 2022 in Mandera.

According to credible reports reaching the news desk, the matatu was travelling to Mandera town when it ran over an improvised explosive device.

The Star reported that at least 10 were killed while Standard reported 13 fatalities, but authorities are yet to confirm the official number.

According to eye witnesses reports, the incident took place on Monday at around 6am along the Arabia - Mandera Highway.

Police believe the device was set up by al-Shabaab terrorists who had crossed the porous Kenya-Somalia border.

North Eastern's new regional commander, George Seda, stated that no arrests were made following the attack, but that forces were on the ground pursuing leads.

More to follow...

