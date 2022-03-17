Police recruits face Sh1.2 million fines if they abscond before 10 years

Police Commissioner Naftaly Rono during a pre-recruitment clinic and youth career guidance in Kerugoya revealed this was introduced in order to compensate the government for the investment.

"Let it be clear to all recruits who will be joining the service, do it if it is your passion and not a hobby," said Rono. Rono also urged those with medical conditions to keep off the recruitment exercise.

"We have lost recruits during training period due to undisclosed illness, if there is any recruit with underlying issues, let him keep off since their lives are more important than this job," said the police commissioner.

Pulse Live Kenya

The information comes only days after Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i said the qualification for recruitment into the police service should be raised from D+ plus.

Matiang’i who was speaking Kiganjo Police Training College revealed this was reached due to Kiganjo's inability to produce manpower that can crack complex and evolving crimes.

Rono said in some remote areas, the commission may however consider lowering the grades so as to have the required numbers and equal representation from across the country.

The police commissioner concluded by saying the police force plans to admit both females and males, unlike last year when they blocked out females from the recruitment which aimed to get officers to man borders and the special units.