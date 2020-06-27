Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has announced that Shalom Hospital was sealed off following deaths of Covid-19 deaths.

In his statement on Saturday morning, Dr Mutua said that the move to close the hospital from accepting new patients comes after consultations with KMPDU and officials from the Ministry of Health.

"Last night, my Government, after consultations with the Kenya Medical practitioners & Dentists Council & the Director-General of Health, sealed off Shalom Hospital in Athi River following deaths of some patients due to Covid-19," his statement read.

He further stated that some inpatients who were not suffering from coronavirus have also tested positive of the disease.

An ambulance parked outside the entrance to Shalom Hospital Athi River

Quarantine facility

"Other inpatients have also tested positive for Covid-19 and the fear is that the patients were infected while in the hospital. A health worker has also tested positive," Governor Mutua stated.

"The Hospital is now a quarantine facility and therefore no one is allowed to get in or leave the hospital," he added.

Governor Mutua also disclosed that patients will be tested although the operation may take longer than expected as he urged members of the public to be patient.

"The process of screening and testing for Covid-19 may take several days and has already started," the Machakos county boss said.