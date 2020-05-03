Anerlisa Muigai has clarified that her sister Tecra Muigai, did not die because of a car accident as it has been widely reported.

In a post seen by Pulse Live, Ms Muigai in response to a post shared by a friend on her sister's death said the news outlet she had gotten the information from, was telling lies.

“Thank you Mueni, but the source you are reading is telling lies, she did not pass because of a car accident!!! NKT,” she wrote.

She did not die of a car accident – Anerlisa clarifies on sister’s death

The news of Tecra’s death broke on Saturday evening after the management of Keroche Breweries where she worked as the Strategy and Innovation Director announced her death.

In the company’s statement, Ms Tecra Muigai died following a tragic accident, but did not give any further information.

“The Board of Directors and Management of Keroche Breweries is deeply saddened to inform that Tecra Muigai Karanja passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 afternoon following a tragic accident,” said part of the statement.

Anerlisa Muigai’s sister dies in grisly road accident

Raila-Ruto condolences

Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among many leaders who have sent their messages of condolence to Keroche Breweries Chairman and CEO for the loss of their daughter.

“Dear Joseph and Tabitha Karanja, Please accept deep condolences from @IdaOdinga and I on the passing of your daughter Tecra Muigai. May the Lord grant you strength and courage to bear the loss. May Tecra’s Soul Rest In Eternal Peace,” tweeted Odinga.

“Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Keroche Breweries Chairman Joseph Karanja and CEO Tabitha Karanja following the death of your daughter, Tecra Muigai Karanja. Tecra was a thought-changer, high achiever, dedicated and thorough in her duties at the Keroche Breweries, where she served as a Strategy and Innovation Director. We pray that God grants you strength during this traumatic time. Rest In Peace,” said DP Ruto.