Police have launched investigations into the mysterious killing of three guards at Mutomo, Kitui County.

The three were hacked to death by unknown assailants at Ikanga shopping centre while they were on duty.

The assailants allegedly took nothing from the guards and stores in the shopping centre also reported no incidents of robbery, further raising questions on the motive of the killings.

File image of a police officer at a crime scene.

