It was an exemplary show of African fashion as the Council of Governors met President Uhuru Kenyatta for a consultative meeting held on Friday at State House Nairobi.

The Governors followed the advise of President Kenyatta who had advised Kenyans to wear made-in-Kenya outfits to work on Fridays and during public holidays.

The move is meant to support local manufacturing that is part of the Big Four Agenda.

Nearly all Governors who attended Friday's 8th National and County Government Summit at State House obeyed the President's advise and turned out in casual African attire.

Interestingly, President Kenyatta did not lead by example as he attended the meeting clad in a formal suit unlike a recent trend where he has been donning African attire on Fridays.

The Summit brings together the two levels of Government to deliberate on ways of enhancing service delivery to Kenyans.

Here are some of the photos:

