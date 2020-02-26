Veteran human rights activist Njonjo Mue is tomorrow (Thursday) expected to lead prayers calling on God to end the reign of President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kenya.

Mue said he would lead the prayers at the presidential dais at Uhuru Park and urged Kenyans to come out in huge numbers.

"Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta and the government he leads have become an existential threat to our country, to our children and to our children's children. We have known this for a long time. When he sponsored the killing of innocents and the raping of women in 2007 - 8, we took him to the highest court in the world, but he bought his way out of having to give an account for his crimes. When he stole the elections, we took him to the highest court in our land, but he threatened the judges and they caved in."

"Uhuru Kenyatta has power and he has money. He is above our laws and above our courts. But there is one Court where our voice is heard and our evidence cannot be destroyed. It is the Court of Heaven. And it is to that Court that we are now taking him. For and on behalf of the people of Kenya, I invite you to a prayer meeting on THURSDAY, 27th FEBRUARY 2020, from 1.00 - 2.00 p.m. at Uhuru Park on the Presidential Dias. During that hour of prayer, we shall lay our charges against Uhuru Kenyatta and his government before God. And we shall ask God to remove Uhuru Kenyatta and his government from power. For where two or three are gathered together in my name, I am there in the midst of them," Mue said in a statement.

It will be interesting to see how the Kenya Police, notorious for cracking down on anti-government protests will react to the Thursday prayers.

Mue, however, is not a stranger to the police teargas having started his activism in the 1990s.

The activist was part of a pro-reform of civil society and Opposition politicians who held a mega rally in 1997 to force then President Daniel arap Moi to introduce political reforms ahead of the General Election.

The protest also marked the very first time that then Opposition politician Mwai Kibaki attended a street protest where he was rescued by Mue after being teargassed.

"I remember Mwai Kibaki, who had never been in the battlefield before, choking and in tears looking completely lost. We gave him some water because we thought he would collapse and as he recovered, he said memorably in Kikuyu, “Kai ikoragwo i nduru atia? Uguo niguo muiguaga? Kweri mukiri omiriria.” (You mean it stings this much? Is this the way it makes you feel? In that case you people are brave!)," Mue recalled the 1997 incident.

Long after Kibaki and all the other protesters had fled, Mue remained kneeling - singing the National Anthem - in what became an iconic photo of resistance against the state tyranny of the Moi regime.

He would later in 2000 become the youngest person to be named Jurist of the Year by the Kenya Section of the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ-K).

Apart from his street credentials, Mue is a n accomplished lawyer and theologian who holds a Master's degree from the prestigious Oxford University.

The Alliance High School alumnus also holds a second master's degree in theology and often uses his Christian faith to explain the importance of political resistance.