Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday responded to Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua over claims that the DP issued a serious threat to his life and the lives of his family members.

Governor Mutua had claimed that the DP conveyed the threat over a handshake that they shared o December 11, 2019 at State House Nairobi.

"I came face to face with the Deputy President, who was in the company of [Aden] Duale. While squeezing my hand he said, 'Wewe jamaa umekuwa ukinichapa sana (you have been attacking me too much).

Governor Alfred Mutua at Kilimani Police Station. Si angekimbia Hague - DP William Ruto responds to Governor Alfred Mutua threat claims

"Still squeezing my hand he added 'Wewe lazima sasa nikugonge. Nitakugonga (I must deal with you, I will deal with you, just wait and see)'," Governor Mutua narrated in a press conference.

While speaking in Busia County, DP Ruto laughed off the Governor's claims during a boat racing event at the opening ceremony of Isambo Beach Carnival Season.

"Yule jamaa mwingine mliskia alilalamika juzi, ati nilimsalimia…ati nilifanya nini…(laughs)…ati nilimsalimia tu nikamwangalia, akakimbia kunishtaki kwa polisi. Kama angesalimiwa na huyu jamaa amekuwa akikoroga boat hapa si angekimbia Hague…

"(You heard what that guy said, didn't you? He was complaining about me...did you hear what he said that I did? [laughs] I just greeted him and looked at him and that made him run to the police claiming that I threatened him. Had he been greeted by one of these rowers, wouldn't he have ran to report at the Hague! ),” DP Ruto jested.