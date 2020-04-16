Father Richard Oduor, priest who officiated a burial mass in Siaya County and later tested positive for Coronavirus was on Thursday released on bail.

Father Oduor was arrested last Thursday and was earlier this week presented in court to answer to charges of knowingly spreading the Covid-19 virus.

The Rome based priest was accused of a similar offence as Kilifi Deputy Governor Gideon Saburi but was given a higher bail amount.

He denied the charge of knowingly spreading Coronavirus.

While Mombasa Principal Magistrate Elvis Michieka gave the Kilifi DG Sh200,000 cash bail, Resident Magistrate Rita Amwayi in Nairobi gave Father Oduor bail at Sh500,000.

The two, however, have been equally placed under mandatory 14-day self-quarantine following their release from custody.