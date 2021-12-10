RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Congratulations Senior Counsel.

Silver fox lawyer Taib Ali Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer
Silver fox lawyer Taib Ali Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

33 years ago, Veteran politician-cum-lawyer Taib Ali Taib Bajaber was admitted to the bar to practice law, as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya. Today, the silver fox lawyer is a respected legal practitioner.

Recommended articles

In 2019, when Taib turned up in court with an eccentric grey beard to take on former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich very few people could put name to the face. However, women all over social media were smitten.

A charismatic and fluent Kiswahili, English and Arabic, Taib shot to the limelight in the early 90s when as a young lawyer he decided to represent Islamic Party of Kenya (IPK) rebels in court.

IPK was established in Mombasa at the beginning of 1992 by Muslim activists. In Mombasa especially, IPK supporters became the main political force in town.

It seems that many Muslims believed that the IPK was a formidable force which could eventually force the government to consider their demands and abolish what they saw as discrimination against Muslims.

Taib's bravery also paid off when in 1993 he was elected vice chairman of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) deputising former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

His studious and aggressive demeanor in legal practice and politics, some say, was sharpened during his stint at LSK.

Later between 2003 and 2006, Taib weaved through the political maze that is Mombasa politics to become mayor.

In 2020, Taib was among 24 advocates President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred senior counsel status.

The advocates will now be serving at the exclusivity of the status of an honorary accolade every lawyer yearns to achieve.

Since the inception of the status in 2003, only 23 of the over 16,000 lawyers admitted to the bar have earned the status.

According to LSK, one must have a minimum of 15 years' experience as an advocate, high integrity and unquestionable professional conduct.

One must also have contributed to the development of the legal profession through scholarly writings and presentations within the legal profession.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

Drama witnessed at VIP dais, supporters arrive early for Raila rally at Kasarani Stadium

Drama witnessed at VIP dais, supporters arrive early for Raila rally at Kasarani Stadium

Raila's grand entrance at Kasarani stadium

Raila's grand entrance at Kasarani stadium

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Kenyans might be hired to secure the FIFA 2022 World Cup

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

Mukhisa Kituyi named 2021 top searched Kenyan personality on Google

CS Matiang'i declares December 13 a Public Holiday

CS Matiang'i declares December 13 a Public Holiday

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

Uhuru mourns owner of iconic African Heritage House, Alan Donovan

Kenya to receive new U.S. ambassador

Kenya to receive new U.S. ambassador

Trending

Student who received Sh102M from boyfriend breaks silence

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU graduates 'threatening' civilians

NPS issues statement over viral video of GSU Graguates ‘threatening’ civilians

Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

Ferdinand Omanyala joins GSU Recce Squad for special role

KUCCPS claims 32-year-old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago

KUCCPS claims 32 year old woman was supposed to join Moi University 13 years ago