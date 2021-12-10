Silver fox lawyer Taib celebrates 33 years as a practicing lawyer

In 2019, when Taib turned up in court with an eccentric grey beard to take on former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich very few people could put name to the face. However, women all over social media were smitten.

A charismatic and fluent Kiswahili, English and Arabic, Taib shot to the limelight in the early 90s when as a young lawyer he decided to represent Islamic Party of Kenya (IPK) rebels in court.

IPK was established in Mombasa at the beginning of 1992 by Muslim activists. In Mombasa especially, IPK supporters became the main political force in town.

It seems that many Muslims believed that the IPK was a formidable force which could eventually force the government to consider their demands and abolish what they saw as discrimination against Muslims.

Taib's bravery also paid off when in 1993 he was elected vice chairman of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) deputising former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.

His studious and aggressive demeanor in legal practice and politics, some say, was sharpened during his stint at LSK.

Later between 2003 and 2006, Taib weaved through the political maze that is Mombasa politics to become mayor.

In 2020, Taib was among 24 advocates President Uhuru Kenyatta conferred senior counsel status.

The advocates will now be serving at the exclusivity of the status of an honorary accolade every lawyer yearns to achieve.

Since the inception of the status in 2003, only 23 of the over 16,000 lawyers admitted to the bar have earned the status.

According to LSK, one must have a minimum of 15 years' experience as an advocate, high integrity and unquestionable professional conduct.