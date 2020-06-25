Sirisia MP John Waluke fined Ksh727 million or serve 7 years imprisonment

Sirisia MP John Waluke has been fined Ksh727,725,562 million or face 7-year imprisonment.

During the Thursday night sentencing, the magistrate also directed Waluke's co-accused to pay similar fines or face the same sentence.

This ruling is subject to appeal within 14 days

Chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma found Mr Walukhe and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu guilty of fraud involving Ksh297 million in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize scandal.

The duo spent the past three days at the Kileleshwa Police Station awaiting today's sentencing.

In the case, the Prosecution alleged that as a director of Erad Supplies and General Contractors, Waluke made a false invoice worth Ksh114,600,000 as evidence to support a maize storage claim by Chelsea Freights.

He was also charged with fraudulently acquiring Ksh297 million from the public as the cost of storing the maize, which was to be supplied to NCPB.