In a move that caught many by surprise,Sirisia MP John Waluke’s wife has appealed to the public the public to help in raising the Sh727 million fine to keep the lawmaker from prison.

Roselyn Waluke begged well-wishers to send in their contributions, adding that the family is in the process of getting an M-Pesa Paybill number.

“You are aware of our problem and I thank those who have stood with us during this challenging time and kindly continue praying for us.

“We are requesting for your financial assistance. Kindly channel your financial support to my number 0728732542 as we wait for an M-Pesa Paybill number,” said the MP’s wife.

Her appeal was not well received by a section of netizens who put her to task and accused her of mocking the public at a time when she is living a comfortable life financed by proceeds of the same crime that landed her husband in prison.

“Waluke's wife should know that walikula pesa ya public ,we can't add them more. Aende jela” quipped Bushman.

Waluke's wife lights up social media begging for donations to pay husband's Sh727 Million fine

Did she tell us that her husband suddenly had money she couldn't tell where he got it from?? "What you do in secret shall be made public!"Slammed @NyarMkamba

Some challenged her to withdraw the funds that they made in the same scandal and use it to pay the fine.

Others pointed out that they were not beneficiaries of Waluke’s crimes and want nothing to do with the disgraced lawmaker who took advantage of a serious maize shortage to mint millions.

In a landmark ruling on 25 June 2020,the lawmaker was fined Ksh727,725,562 million or face 7-year imprisonment.

During the Thursday night sentencing, the magistrate also directed Waluke's co-accused to pay similar fines or face the same sentence.

This ruling is subject to appeal within 14 days

Chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma found Mr Walukhe and his co-accused Grace Wakhungu guilty of fraud involving Ksh297 million in the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) maize scandal.