Sirisia Member of Parliament John Walukhe has been found guilty of receiving Ksh297 million in the NCPB maize scam.

The verdict rendered on Monday also directed that the legislator be held at Kilimani police station ahead of sentencing.

In March this year, a court found that Waluke and businesswoman Grace Wakhungu had a case to answer for obtaining millions of money for maize they allegedly did not supply.

The duo and their firm Erad Suppliers and General Contractors Ltd were accused of receiving money from the National Cereals and Produce Board after falsifying documents.

They were accused of presenting a false invoice of Ksh115,072,725 on February 24, 2009, as evidence in the arbitration dispute between the company and NCPB.

Additionally, the court heard that on March 19, 2013, they also received Ksh297,386,505 for loss of profit and interest allegedly incurred by Chelsea Freight.

It is also alleged that they received Ksh13,364,671 purporting to be the cost of storage for the maize, in June 2013.

Senior Principal Magistrate Elizabeth Juma also heard that the accused also got Ksh2,413,113.