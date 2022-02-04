RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Murder suspects arrested in Kenya arraigned in UK court

Cyprian Kimutai

The two were found in estate in Kilimani last month

Siyad Mohamud and Tariq Monteiro, murder suspects arrested in Kenya for the murder of British national 16-year-old Alex Smith have been arraigned in court.

The two are accused of fatally stabbing Smith in 2019 on the Regent's Park Estate in Camden, London. A post-mortem examination found the cause of Alex's death to have been a stab wound to the chest.

Last month, the two were arrested in Milimani, Nairobi by transnational and organized crimes detectives following intelligence leads.

Abdihakim was busted at AL-DAR apartments while his accomplice was seized from house No. A803 in Mideya Gardens, where they have been hiding since sneaking into the country in 2019.

The suspects were to be processed at DCI headquarters before being extradited to the UK to answer to the charges against them.

Alex was found fatally wounded in Munster Square, off Euston Road in Camden, on August 12 2019.

Mohamud and Monteiro are allegedly part of a gang who hunted, found, and chased the teenager into the square.

Monteiro is accused of having a large knife and stabbing the victim. Two people have already been convicted of Alex's murder.

Kenya has enjoyed a close relationship with international enforcement agencies which has resulted in the prosecution of many international fugitives.

On Wednesday, Mohamud appeared at the Old Bailey by video link from Wandsworth prison. His co-defendant was not in court due to illness.

Judge Alexia Durran set a plea hearing for April 20. She remanded the defendants, of no fixed address, in to custody.

