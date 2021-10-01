Kenyan musician Size 8 has announced that she has lost her unborn baby in a post on her Instagram page.
Size 8 loses unborn baby after doctors fight to save her life
Size 8 said that doctors had to perform an emergency operation to save her life.
Statement below
“Jehovah my God My Father through Jesus Christ I am grateful for life!! I would have died but you choose to save me. Though my little baby didn't make it I know she is well in your hands!!! Thank you, God, for allowing @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr to continue enjoying the presence of their mum!! In all things, you remain to be God God all by yourself and everything working together for good in our lives!! Hallelujah!!
My dear @djmokenya we are victorious!
To Dr Nyamu and the team @komarockmodern it was a very dangerous critical emergency operation Coz of high blood pressure but by God's grace you managed to keep me alive may God forever bless you and increase you!!
All praise be to Elohim the living......
To my JCC THIKA CHURCH Led by Pastor Kelvin thank you for praying for me.”
