RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Size 8 loses unborn baby after doctors fight to save her life

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Size 8 said that doctors had to perform an emergency operation to save her life.

Size 8 and DJ Mo
Size 8 and DJ Mo

Kenyan musician Size 8 has announced that she has lost her unborn baby in a post on her Instagram page.

Recommended articles

Size 8 said that doctors had to perform an emergency operation to save her life.

Statement below

“Jehovah my God My Father through Jesus Christ I am grateful for life!! I would have died but you choose to save me. Though my little baby didn't make it I know she is well in your hands!!! Thank you, God, for allowing @ladashabelle.wambo and @muraya.jnr to continue enjoying the presence of their mum!! In all things, you remain to be God God all by yourself and everything working together for good in our lives!! Hallelujah!!

My dear @djmokenya we are victorious!

To Dr Nyamu and the team @komarockmodern it was a very dangerous critical emergency operation Coz of high blood pressure but by God's grace you managed to keep me alive may God forever bless you and increase you!!

All praise be to Elohim the living......

To my JCC THIKA CHURCH Led by Pastor Kelvin thank you for praying for me.”

GOD IS GOOD...ALL THE TIME

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

Sanaipei opens up on losing job and moving back to parents house

"Mali ya mtu ni yake," says Samidoh

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Omosh's 1st wife asks Kenyans to build her a house, Lynn Ngugi quits Tuko & other stories

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Singer Willy Paul takes action after being exposed by Miss P

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Rick Ross reacts to matatu bearing his image

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Linus Kaikai claps back at media CEO who questioned his interview skills

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Viral hawker gets gifts worth Sh200,000 hours after landing new job

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Range Rover owner's Sh1.6 million repair bill gets Kenyans talking

Trending

Uhuru's aide joins first Kenyans to drive on elevated Nairobi Expressway [Video]

Nairobi Expressway contruction at Westlands

Officer wakes from 9-month coma, finds he was dismissed from NPS

A photo inside a hospital in Kenya

2022 is sealed - Dr Roselyn Akombe's message on Chiloba's appointment

Dr Roselyn Akombe

Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

Nelius Mukami