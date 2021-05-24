RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Somali-American businessman was tortured and strangled to death, post-mortem reveals

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

We will never forgive those who killed Bashir - family says.

Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed was tortured before death
Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed was tortured before death Pulse Live Kenya

Somali-American businessman Bashir Mohamed was tortured before death, a post mortem of his remains has revealed.

According to his lawyers, the pathologist's report identified strangulation as the cause of death.

"But there is quite a bit of evidence of torture on his body. There's trauma on the head consistent with being hit with a blunt object. There are burns on his body, there's evidence of torture on his toes and his nails," his lawyers disclosed.

The autopsy was conducted with Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forensic experts present, as it remains a mystery how the businessman was abducted and killed.

His family has gone on to state that they will not forgive those who killed the late Bashir, asking authorities to take action.

"This is not the way things should be handled... Issues like this should come to an end because it now makes everyone live in fear instead of living in peace, with our rights being upheld as enshrined in the Constitution.

"We will not forgive those who killed Bashir and we expect that God will punish them as quickly as possible," the family representative stated.

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

