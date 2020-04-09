Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has given an instance where a group of youth was caught using an ambulance to beat the curfew.

CS Kagwe said the group was trying to outsmart officers and attend a party which has been outlawed during this time.

"... two days ago there were young people who wanted to beat the curfew and go partying and guess what they did, they took an ambulance," the Health CS said.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addresses MP John Kiarie’s claims

Breaking the law

"...they took an ambulance under the guise of sickness to go and hang out instead of leaving the ambulance for the purpose of what we are asking... Kenyans need to be more responsible," he added.

The CS warned that such people will face the law and he further urged Kenyans to stop taking the Covid-19 pandemic lightly.

The Health CS also announced the closure of some quarantine facilities such as trademark hotels.

He urge Kenyans to receive those who have been released without discrimination as Covid-19 cases rise to 184.