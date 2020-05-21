The American Mega Millions lottery currently offers the biggest jackpot prize in the world: $298 million USD. This huge amount has captured the attention of lottery fans all over the world. The winner could even be from Kenya.

There is no need for you to travel to the United States to take a chance on winning the great Mega Millions jackpot. It is possible to play the game by purchasing official Mega Millions tickets online at theLotter.com.

TheLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: "US Lotteries rules, state that you do not have to be a citizen or a resident to play the game, but, in order to be able to collect any prize, the ticket must stay in the relevant state. That's why we keep customers' tickets inside a safe in a secure location in the States and send them a scan proving chain of custody. Our past winners from Europe, Australia, Canada, Iraq and Latin America were all checked thoroughly by federal and state agencies and each time the conclusion was that theLotter and the individual winners acted in accordance with the rules of the lottery and the law."

Cooremans continues: "US lotteries pull in a global crowd once jackpots reach this sort of level. And, yes, amounts at stake are astonishing. If there will be a winner this weekend, he or she will be wealthier than the average movie star or top CEO. It really is the stuff dreams are made on."

Someone from Kenya can become $298 Million richer this Friday

Here’s how you could win a $298 million jackpot from Kenya:

1. Sign up at theLotter.com, the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service.

2. Select the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site.

3. Fill out your ticket with your favourite numbers, or use a computer-generated random selection.

4. Indicate how many lines you want to play, or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.

5. Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw.

How theLotter works

TheLotter is a lottery ticket messenger service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. The ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

At theLotter, customers can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Mega Millions, Powerball, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more. TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

What happens when you win

When you win a lottery jackpot prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time. If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you many need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site have included a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot could be won at any time and the next draw is coming up soon. It is totally possible for the next big lottery prize winner to be from Kenya!

For more information how to play Mega Millions online from Kenya, please visit theLotter.com.