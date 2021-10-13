Sonko offers Sh200K to whoever will help in arrest of escapee Masten Wanjala

Wanjala reportedly escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances on Wednesday.

“Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjalla has escaped from Jogoo road police station.

I'm offering a reward of Kshs. 200,000/= to anyone who will give information that will lead to the arrest of this animal by the police” Wrote Mike Sonko.

The suspect was expected to appear in court today.

It remains unclear how the 20-year-old suspect managed to escaped from Police custody, where he was under tight security.

In September, Masten Wanjala led a team of homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to a home in Bungoma County where he claimed to have buried some of his victims after killing them.

On September 4th, detectives concluded the re-enactment of four murder scenes where Wanjala led them in Bungoma county. He also led detectives to two murder scenes in Machakos county, five in Nairobi and two in Kajiado.