RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Sonko offers Sh200K to whoever will help in arrest of escapee Masten Wanjala

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

Masten Wanjala who is a suspected child serial killer escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station

20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County
20-year-old Masten Milimu Wanjala who was arrested over kidnapping and murder of two children in Shauri Moyo, Nairobi County

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is offering Sh.200, 000 to whoever will provide information that will lead to the arrest of self-confessed child serial killer Masten Wanjala.

Recommended articles

Wanjala reportedly escaped from Jogoo Road Police Station under unclear circumstances on Wednesday.

“Suspected child serial killer Masten Wanjalla has escaped from Jogoo road police station.

I'm offering a reward of Kshs. 200,000/= to anyone who will give information that will lead to the arrest of this animal by the police” Wrote Mike Sonko.

The suspect was expected to appear in court today.

twitter.com

It remains unclear how the 20-year-old suspect managed to escaped from Police custody, where he was under tight security.

In September, Masten Wanjala led a team of homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to a home in Bungoma County where he claimed to have buried some of his victims after killing them.

On September 4th, detectives concluded the re-enactment of four murder scenes where Wanjala led them in Bungoma county. He also led detectives to two murder scenes in Machakos county, five in Nairobi and two in Kajiado.

Wanjala, who is said to have killed at least 13 people so far, also confessed to have sodomised and sucked the blood of his victims.

Authors:

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Kibaki video goes viral in US during social media blackout

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Why do guys still masturbate when they have girlfriends?

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why men hurt more than women after breakups

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

Why Otile Brown & Nadia Mukami’s top songs are missing from YouTube [Explained]

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

3 foods that cause acne and 3 that don’t

Trending

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuilding his life from scratch

From Millionaire to Hawker - How Muthee is rebuiding his life from scratch

Police uniform, weapon are ID - Mutyambai addresses Boniface Mwangi's trending clips

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and activist Boniface Mwangi

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo [Video]

Orie Rogo Manduli's body ferried in Sh20 million Range Rover limo

Jalang'o announces his last day on Kiss 100 [Video]

Media personality Jalang'o