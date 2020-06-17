Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko has offered to pay Sh300K child support for former Voi base commander (Mureithi) who forcefully handcuffed him in Voi after his video being harassed by his baby mama went viral.

Sonko sympathized with the police officer stating that he is ready to help him settle the upkeep money the woman had been awarded by the children's court.

In his post, Governor Sonko pointed out that Mureithi forcefully handcuffed him with two pairs of handcuffs just to make him board a police chopper during his December 2019 arrest at Voi.

File Image of Governor Mike Sonko's arrest in Voi

“THE VOI BASE COMMANDER WHO HANDCUFFED ME BECOMES A DEAD BEAT DAD

I do not support domestic violence. I condemn the use of violence in any relationship but pole sana my friend Mr. Mureithi the recently retired Voi Base commander who forcefully handcuffed me with two pairs of handcuffs just to board a police chopper during my arrest at Voi. Even though this was against the international aviation laws, may the Lord give you peace to resolve your current situation. My humble advice to you, if the baby the woman is alleging is really yours kindly accept the responsibility its just normal part of life and since you are now retired, I'm willing to pay for you the 300,000/= upkeep the woman has been awarded by the children's court.

May you live longer to see this kid become a more responsible senior police officer than you were or even become the Governor in future of any county or even become the President of this great country so that he/she becomes a testimony on any kind of violence to future generations. I shall continue to pray for you to have peace in your relationship with this lady. May God also bless your family as well.

I have also been made to understand that one of your colleagues who also man handled me has a kidney problem I'm as well willing to help in meeting his medical expenses. Goodnight everyone” wrote Governor Sonko.

Sonko's arrest in Voi

On December 6, 2019, Sonko got arrested in Voi by detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) while trying to escape arrest.

On the Material day, the Governor was apprehended on grounds of benefiting from irregular procurement and payments amounting to Sh357, 390,299 million.

“EACC confirms that Nairobi City County Governor Mike Sonko Mbuvi has been arrested while escaping arrest at a road block in Voi and is being transferred to Nairobi to face charges of corruption and economic crime,” read the tweet from EACC

Video (Courtesy)