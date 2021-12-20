RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

South African laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Jellars is stuck in a hotel having tested positive for Covid-19

South African author Janine Jellars laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya
South African author Janine Jellars laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya

An author from South Africa, Janine Jellars claims her passport was confiscated soon as she tested positive for Covid-19 at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Recommended articles

Jellars said she had three negative results before she travelled. She said she was on the 12.10pm flight from Johannesburg on Sunday, December 19.

It was delayed by an hour and she eventually landed at 6.30pm. She was forced to hand over her passport after a process she described as an “exhausting mess”.

“We were ushered to an area to do rapid testing [at JKIA] and at around 7.30pm I tested positive,” she said.

“This experience has been upsetting due to the lack of clarity and clear processes from the Kenyan officials.

According to them, I had a positive rapid test, but they did not do anything to isolate me or other travellers who had potentially tested positive. We were in close contact with many officials and fellow travellers in transit through the airport.

“Also, the protocols are a mess. They let so-called positive people mix with so-called negative people.

They let a family sit with their family member who tested positive and then hug them goodbye. I’ve had multiple people come up and speak to me. No isolation whatsoever.”

Jellars, who is now at a hotel in quarantine, said she has no symptoms. “I had a PCR test on Monday and it was negative. Rapid test on Tuesday, also negative. Another PCR test on Friday — negative.”

She also questioned the protocols at her quarantine hotel.

“Apart from regular mask-wearing, none of the staff I’ve been in contact with [are wearing] PPE. This morning alone I’ve had three face-to-face [masked though] conversations with hotel staff." she tweeted.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

South African laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya

South African laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya

Ex-MP Lempurkel is now a free man

Ex-MP Lempurkel is now a free man

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

Uhuru hosts hundreds of children at State House for special Christmas Party [Photos]

More woes for the tax payer as Kenya receives another Sh29b loan

More woes for the tax payer as Kenya receives another Sh29b loan

Rwanda impose curfew days after detecting Omicron variant

Rwanda impose curfew days after detecting Omicron variant

Ship with radioactive materials detained

Ship with radioactive materials detained

For 11 days North Koreans will not laugh, drink and shop...find out why

For 11 days North Koreans will not laugh, drink and shop...find out why

Agnes Tirop's husband to stay in custody for 4 more months

Agnes Tirop's husband to stay in custody for 4 more months

Lucrative deal Babu Owino offered DJ Evolve [Details]

Lucrative deal Babu Owino offered DJ Evolve [Details]

Trending

Ngina Kenyatta makes 1st public appearance since delivering her first born [Video]

Ngina Kenyatta roasted over her speech on Youth Empowerment

Woman who received Sh102M from boyfriend given demands to access the money

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel

Ex-State House staffer reveals how colleague was fired for dating Kenyatta family member [Video]

File image of State House

Felesta's Belgian boyfriend sends Sh108 million to another Kenyan woman

Felesta Nyamathira Njoroge and her boyfriend Marc De Mesel