South African laments on social about her negative experience in Kenya

Jellars said she had three negative results before she travelled. She said she was on the 12.10pm flight from Johannesburg on Sunday, December 19.

It was delayed by an hour and she eventually landed at 6.30pm. She was forced to hand over her passport after a process she described as an “exhausting mess”.

“We were ushered to an area to do rapid testing [at JKIA] and at around 7.30pm I tested positive,” she said.

“This experience has been upsetting due to the lack of clarity and clear processes from the Kenyan officials.

According to them, I had a positive rapid test, but they did not do anything to isolate me or other travellers who had potentially tested positive. We were in close contact with many officials and fellow travellers in transit through the airport.

“Also, the protocols are a mess. They let so-called positive people mix with so-called negative people.

They let a family sit with their family member who tested positive and then hug them goodbye. I’ve had multiple people come up and speak to me. No isolation whatsoever.”

Jellars, who is now at a hotel in quarantine, said she has no symptoms. “I had a PCR test on Monday and it was negative. Rapid test on Tuesday, also negative. Another PCR test on Friday — negative.”

She also questioned the protocols at her quarantine hotel.