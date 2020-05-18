South Sudan Vice-President Riek Machar has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to his office, the PM together with his wife Angelina Teny and a number of his staff tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Machar is also heading the country’s high-level task force on Covid-19.

The statement seen by Pulselive.co.ke read: " The First Vice President of the Republic of South Sudan, H.E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, and Madam Angelina Teny, plus a number of his office staff and bodyguards have tested positive with Covid-19 disease."

First Vice President of Republic of South Sudan Dr Riek Machar Reuters

Quarantine arrangements

It continued: "This came as a result of the testing done by members of the High-Level Taskforce on Wednesday, 13 May 2020. The result was declared today, Monday, 18 May 2020."

The statement also divulged that Dr Machar had taken on 27 April 2020, during which the result came out negative for COVID-19.

"Dr Machar has issued a public statement declaring that he is found positive, and from today will self-quarantine in his residence for the next 14 days, with the rest in the residence found positive," the statement read in part.