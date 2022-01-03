3-day special Parliament sittings to begin this week

Members of Parliament who are currently on recess, will be required to attend both morning and afternoon sessions at the House until Friday January 7, 2022.

Speaker Muturi stated that Majority Leader Amos Kimunya had made the request, with four items of business to be conducted during the three days.

MPs will receive official communication from the President, the National Executive or Senate as is the custom of the House during formal proceedings.

They will then be allowed to table Papers. Speaker Muturi noted that Papers with statutory timelines will be given priority.

The House will then participate in the Third Reading of the Political Parties (Amendment) Bill of 2021 which lost during voting at the House on December 29, 2021.

A violent fight ensued during the voting where Minority Leader John Mbadi and Sigowet-Soin MP Benard Koros suffered injuries.

Sponsored by Kandara MP Alice Wahome, the bill sought to strike out a clause on the formation of a coalition political party on account that it is unconstitutional.

The final agenda will be the Second and Third Reading of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal (Amendment) Bill of 2021.

The Bill has been sponsored by Thika Town MP Patrick Wainaina and seeks to cushion contractors and suppliers from having their payments delayed by the government.

"Why I’m doing this is because a lot of people have been auctioned for doing business with the government. You find young people getting together to get government jobs and after completing, they never get paid. Families are getting broken and a lot of people are losing property and investment due to failure by the government to pay for their contracts," the MP stated during the public participation stage of the Bill.