National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi has stopped Nyali Member of Parliament Mohamed Ali's bid to impeach Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia.

Speaker Muturi cited lack of evidence in the removal motion present by Mr Ali on Tuesday.

"It is therefore my determination that the proposed motion is not admissible," Speaker Muturi stated.

He directed the clerk to inform the Nyali MP of the decision to toss the motion.

Ali's plan to oust CS Macharia

On June 16 2020, MP Ali tabled the motion to impeach CS Macharia in the National Assembly.

He cited stalled projects worth Ksh100 billion and the Ksh5 billion scandal that hit Afya House during his tenure as Health CS.

MP Ali had given the notice to table a motion seeking to remove CS Macharia from office over his order to use the SGR to transport cargo from Mombasa to Naivasha ICD.

However, CS Macharia said he will not be cowed by the impeachment threats adding that he is determined to continue in implementing various projects he had initiated.