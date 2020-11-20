The council of Governors on Friday announced that select health facilities will be designated to healthcare workers who contract the Covid-19 infection in the line of duty.

In a statement released after the 16th Extra Ordinary Council meeting, Chairperson Wycliffe Oparanya added that the frontline workers would also be receiving a comprehensive health cover to include their families.

"Counties are working closely with the Ministry of Health to ensure that they procure quality PPE Kits from KEMSA. We however urge Healthcare workers to utilize the kits with prudence to avoid wastage and eventual shortage.

"COG appreciates and commends the efforts of all Healthcare workers who are our frontline soldiers since we reported the first COVID-19 case in the Country. We note the concerns raised by healthcare workers and would like to confirm that County Governments will designate well-equipped health facilities within the County to be utilized by healthcare workers and their families for treatment in the event that they contract the disease," the CoG chair announced.

Governors also announced that County Health Management Teams will enlist the help of psychosocial counsellors and hold weekly debriefing meetings for all frontline workers to address the mental and emotional strains arising from COVID-19.