Speculation rife over DP Ruto's whereabouts, after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto seems to have taken a step back, Muthama, Musalia and Wetangula running the show.

Deputy President William Ruto
Deputy President William Ruto

Speculation is rife over the whereabouts of Deputy President William Ruto after he became noticeably missing from his ongoing presidential campaign.

DP Ruto did not join the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail on Tuesday February 1, and Wednesday February 3.

Instead, the Kenya Kwanza team was led by his close associates alongside Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford-Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a recent rally
UDA Chairman Johnstone Muthama and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi during a recent rally Pulse Live Kenya

However, the DP demonstrated that he was keenly following activities by posting photos from the campaign trail on his social media.

Continued our Uchumi Kwanza agenda in Westlands constituency - Nairobi County, City Park, Githogoro, Mwimuto, Uthiru and Kangemi markets,” Dr Ruto captioned photos taken on Tuesday.

Let us remain united and work together as a country. That was the message to Naivasha town, Karagita and Kamere residents in Nakuru County,” the DP said on Wednesday after posting images from which he was conspicuously missing.

A section of Kenyans online claimed that DP Ruto may have travelled out of the country but his office is yet to confirm his whereabouts.

Senator Sakaja, Bishop Wanjiru clash on campaign trail

In his absence, the joint UDA/ANC rally in Nairobi turned dramatic after when Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru clashed on the podium.

Sakaja and Wanjiru had joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally on Tuesday February 1, 2022 to popularise their gubernatorial bids. Both politicians are vying for Nairobi governor.

Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru clash at Nairobi rally
Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru clash at Nairobi rally Pulse Live Kenya

The video which has now gone viral shows the bishop confronting Sakaja who had the microphone and was speaking at the podium.

She accused the senator of mobilising his followers to jeer her during the rally.

I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” Wanjiru demanded amid shouts from the crowd.

Sajaka did not address the bishop’s complaints but tried to restore order by urging the crowd to calm down.

Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” he called out.

Sakaja and Wanjiru are among the candidates who have declared interest in becoming the next governor of Nairobi County.

The confrontation points to brewing challenges in the recently formed Kenya Kwanza Alliance made up of UDA, ANC and Ford-Kenya.

Denis Mwangi

