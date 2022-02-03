Speculation rife over Ruto's whereabouts after skipping campaign trail for 2 days

DP did not accompany the Kenya Kwanza campaign trail on Tuesday, February 1, and Wednesday, February 3.

Instead, Kenya Kwanza team was led by his close associates alongside ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula.

However, the DP demonstrated that he was keenly following activities by posting photos from the campaign trail on his social media.

“Continued our Uchumi Kwanza agenda in Westlands Consituency, Nairobi County. — City Park, Githogoro, Mwimuto, Uthiru and Kangemi markets,” Ruto captioned photos taken on Tuesday.

“Let us remain united and work together as a country. That was the message to Naivasha town, Karagita and Kamere residents in Nakuru County,” Ruto said on Wednesday after posting images from which he was conspicuously missing.

A section of Kenyans online claimed that Ruto may have travelled out of the country but his office is yet to clarify on his whereabouts.

In his absence, the joint UDA/ANC rally in Nairobi turned dramatic after when Senator Johnson Sakaja and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru clashed on the podium.

Sakaja and Wanjiru had joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally on Tuesday February 1, 2022 to popularise their gubernatorial bids. Both politicians are vying for Nairobi Governor.

The video which has now gone viral shows the bishop confronting Sakaja who had the microphone and was speaking at the podium.

She accused the senator of mobilising his followers to jeer her during the rally.

“I deserve respect, we are both leaders here in Nairobi,” Wanjiru demanded amid shouts from the crowd.

Sajaka did not address the bishop’s complaints but tried to restore order by urging the crowd to calm down.

“Everyone has a right to be listened to, please let’s stop this,” he called out.

Sakaja and Wanjiru are among the candidates who have declared interest in becoming the next governor of Nairobi County.