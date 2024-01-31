10 footballers who apologized for the poor performance of their national team

In such instances, some have taken the path of humility and accountability, openly apologizing for their actions or performances that fell short of expectations.

This list highlights notable footballers who have stood up to acknowledge their shortcomings and expressed regret for either personal errors or their team's poor performance.

Roberto Baggio (Italy): Baggio famously apologized to the entire nation of Italy after missing the final penalty in the 1994 FIFA World Cup final shootout against Brazil, leading to Italy's defeat.

Bastian Schweinsteiger (Germany): Schweinsteiger apologized to German fans and his team after getting a red card in an important UEFA Champions League match, negatively impacting his team's performance.

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Messi apologized to Argentinian fans after missing a penalty in the Copa America Centenario final in 2016 against Chile, a miss that was part of Argentina's defeat in the final.

David Beckham (England): Beckham issued a public apology after his infamous red card in the 1998 FIFA World Cup match against Argentina, which many believed contributed to England's elimination.

Luis Suárez (Uruguay): Suárez apologized for his handball incident during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against Ghana, which prevented a certain goal and led to Ghana's eventual elimination after the penalty shootout.

Gianluigi Buffon (Italy): Buffon apologized to Italian fans after Italy failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a significant national disappointment for a country with a rich footballing history.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal): Ronaldo has expressed regret and apologized for his team's performances on a few occasions, notably when Portugal has had unexpectedly early exits in major tournaments.

Wayne Rooney (England): Rooney issued an apology to England fans after the team's poor performance in the 2010 World Cup, where they were eliminated in the Round of 16.

Neymar (Brazil): Neymar apologized to the Brazilian fans after the 2014 World Cup, particularly for his injury and Brazil's subsequent heavy loss to Germany in the semi-finals.