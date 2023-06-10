Faith Kipyegon shatters another world record in Paris, makes history

Kipyegon spoilt the party for Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and her compatriot, Taye Ejgayehu who led for a better part of the race and was on course to break the world record yet again with Kenya’s history-making athlete breathing down her neck.

With 600m to go, Kipyegon asserted her dominance in the track, dashing past the Ethiopian in a powerful finish that saw her break the world record.

With her feat, Kipyegon becomes the first Kenyan woman to hold the 5000m world record after shattering Gidey’s record that was set in Valencia on July 10, 2020.

This was the second world record in less than a week for the decorated Kenyan athlete after shattering the 1500m record in Florence, Italy.

The decorated athlete explained that breaking the world record was not part of her plans as her intention was to stay calm in the race and improve on her personal best, but it ended up being yet another feat for her.

“No, I did not think about the world record. I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race. I just did the race and wanted to see what happens. When I saw that it was a World Record, I was so surprised.

“I was all about giving my best. I just wanted to improve on my PB, the WR was not my plan.” Explained the 29-year-old world 1500m and 5000m record holder.

Taye Ejgayehu of Ethiopia came in third.