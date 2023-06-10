The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Faith Kipyegon shatters another world record in Paris, makes history

Charles Ouma

Faith Kipyegon shattered the women's 5000m world record in Paris just days after breaking the 1500m record in Florence, Italy

Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history
Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history

Faith Kipyegon has broken the women’s 5000metres world record after crossing the finish line in 14:05:20 at the Paris Diamond League.

Recommended articles

Kipyegon spoilt the party for Ethiopia’s Letesenbet Gidey and her compatriot, Taye Ejgayehu who led for a better part of the race and was on course to break the world record yet again with Kenya’s history-making athlete breathing down her neck.

With 600m to go, Kipyegon asserted her dominance in the track, dashing past the Ethiopian in a powerful finish that saw her break the world record.

Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history
Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

With her feat, Kipyegon becomes the first Kenyan woman to hold the 5000m world record after shattering Gidey’s record that was set in Valencia on July 10, 2020.

This was the second world record in less than a week for the decorated Kenyan athlete after shattering the 1500m record in Florence, Italy.

The decorated athlete explained that breaking the world record was not part of her plans as her intention was to stay calm in the race and improve on her personal best, but it ended up being yet another feat for her.

“No, I did not think about the world record. I do not know how I made it. I just focused on the green light and tried to stay relaxed and enjoy the race. I just did the race and wanted to see what happens. When I saw that it was a World Record, I was so surprised.

“I was all about giving my best. I just wanted to improve on my PB, the WR was not my plan.” Explained the 29-year-old world 1500m and 5000m record holder.

ADVERTISEMENT
Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history
Faith Kipyegon shatters women's 5000m world record in Paris, makes history Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Taye Ejgayehu of Ethiopia came in third.

3000m steeplechase world record holder, Beatrice Chepkoech dropped out after 3000m, leaving Kipyegon to snatch victory from the jaws of the experienced Ethiopians.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ruto celebrates Faith Kipyegon’s new record, praises Omanyala, Wanyonyi

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Ababu Namwamba revokes appointment of Azziad & 10 other committee members

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Biden mistakenly calls Sunak ‘Mr President’ at White House meeting

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Pope’s post-surgery recovery progressing – Holy See spokesperson

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

Museveni in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

35 witnesses lined up for inquest on Jeff Mwathi's death

CS Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour [Video]

CS Moses Kuria regrets sponsoring Eric Omondi's U.S tour [Video]

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

How Ruto changed my life - Mama Mboga responds to claims of abandonment [Video]

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Senate mourns Moody Awori's daughter

Pulse Sports

Faith Kipyegon shatters another world record in Paris, makes history

Faith Kipyegon shatters another world record in Paris, makes history

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon setting a new world record during the Wanda Diamond League 2023 Golden Gala on June 2, 2023 at the Ridolfi stadium in Florence, Italy.

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy