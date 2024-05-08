The sports category has moved to a new website.

Fred Arocho, Ali Kauleni & 7 new-era radio stars who are now voices of football

Amos Robi

These new-age sports commentators for Swahili radio are redefining the art of sports commentary with their fresh perspectives, engaging storytelling, and insightful analysis.

Ali Hassan Kauleni, Fred Arocho, Stephen Mukangai and Toldo Kaberia
'Kadenge! Kadenge na mpira!' Any ardent football fan is synonymous with these famous lines.

Joe Kadenge was one of the greatest footballers Kenya has produced and his name became common in the mouths of Kenyan radio football commentators in the 1960s and 70s.

At that time, one radio station dominated the airwaves: Voice of Kenya. The radio presenters' fluent Swahili made the commentary just as sweet as the game.

Stephen Kikumu, Salim Juma, Salim Mohammed, Mohammed Juma Njuguna, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, and Ali Salim Manga were the popular names with radio commentary in that era.

Whether it was the local league or even the FIFA World Cup, you were in for a good time. With the new era, there has also emerged a new breed of commentators with a fresh vibe.

From humour-fused commentary to catchy tags and vast knowledge of the game, these commentators have made names for themselves in the radio scene.

Fans of Ali Hassan Kauleni are always eager to hear when the goal is scored, as he often fuses that moment with humorous stories and analogies.

Kauleni, who is currently with Radio 47, perfected his stint while at Radio Maisha, where he stayed for more than a decade.

Kauleni was also part of the judging panel on Bonga Boli, a talent show which sought football commentators.

Hassan Ali Kauleni
Hassan Ali Kauleni Pulse Live Kenya

'Arocho si mchawi.' This is what Fred Arocho's fans know him by, given his predictive nature regarding match outcomes.

Arocho, who started out at Radio Jambo, currently works with Radio 47, where his craft continues to shine.

Radio Presenter Fred Arocho
Radio Presenter Fred Arocho Pulse Live Kenya

His eloquence in the Swahili language has seen him become a darling in the East African region.

Kaka Zema made a name for himself at Radio Citizen before moving to Milele FM, where his deep voice and fluent Swahili continue to entertain football lovers.

Radio presenter Kaka Zema
Radio presenter Kaka Zema Pulse Live Kenya

His sports segment 'Dozi Dozi za English Premier League' on Radio Maisha earned him a reputation before it was halted.

Mukangai has been a synonymous name on Radio Maisha, and his talent has seen him become a favourite for many sports lovers.

Stephen Mukangai
Stephen Mukangai Pulse Live Kenya

The Milele FM presenter is another radio talent whose raw talent has made him a notable name in the scene.

Voiyoh's constant updates on the sport have made him a notable name in sports commentary.

Vincent Voiyoh
Vincent Voiyoh Pulse Live Kenya
Radio Citizen's Jacob Isia has become a notable name within the industry, thanks to his partnership with Geoffrey Mwamburi and Mkala Mwambotze, solidifying their names in the sports commentary realm.

The Radio Jambo presenter has created a name for himself due to his knowledge of local sports, especially Kenyan football.

Kaberia, who partners with Toldo Quria and Diamond Okusimba, has become synonymous not just with commentary but also with deep analysis of sport.

Diblo Kaberia
Diblo Kaberia Pulse Live Kenya

Torome Tirike was among the earliest sports commentators of the new era. Having worked under the tutelage of the late Mohamed Juma Njuguna, Torome became a name synonymous with both radio and TV, even for other sports.

