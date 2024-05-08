Fred Arocho, Ali Kauleni & 7 new-era radio stars who are now voices of football

Joe Kadenge was one of the greatest footballers Kenya has produced and his name became common in the mouths of Kenyan radio football commentators in the 1960s and 70s.

At that time, one radio station dominated the airwaves: Voice of Kenya. The radio presenters' fluent Swahili made the commentary just as sweet as the game.

Stephen Kikumu, Salim Juma, Salim Mohammed, Mohammed Juma Njuguna, Leonard Mambo Mbotela, and Ali Salim Manga were the popular names with radio commentary in that era.

Whether it was the local league or even the FIFA World Cup, you were in for a good time. With the new era, there has also emerged a new breed of commentators with a fresh vibe.

From humour-fused commentary to catchy tags and vast knowledge of the game, these commentators have made names for themselves in the radio scene.

1. Ali Hassan Kauleni

Fans of Ali Hassan Kauleni are always eager to hear when the goal is scored, as he often fuses that moment with humorous stories and analogies.

Kauleni, who is currently with Radio 47, perfected his stint while at Radio Maisha, where he stayed for more than a decade.

Kauleni was also part of the judging panel on Bonga Boli, a talent show which sought football commentators.

2. Fred Arocho

'Arocho si mchawi.' This is what Fred Arocho's fans know him by, given his predictive nature regarding match outcomes.

Arocho, who started out at Radio Jambo, currently works with Radio 47, where his craft continues to shine.

3. Kaka Zema

His eloquence in the Swahili language has seen him become a darling in the East African region.

Kaka Zema made a name for himself at Radio Citizen before moving to Milele FM, where his deep voice and fluent Swahili continue to entertain football lovers.

4. Stephen Mukangai

His sports segment 'Dozi Dozi za English Premier League' on Radio Maisha earned him a reputation before it was halted.

Mukangai has been a synonymous name on Radio Maisha, and his talent has seen him become a favourite for many sports lovers.

5. Vincent Voiyoh

The Milele FM presenter is another radio talent whose raw talent has made him a notable name in the scene.

Voiyoh's constant updates on the sport have made him a notable name in sports commentary.

6. Jacob Isia

Radio Citizen's Jacob Isia has become a notable name within the industry, thanks to his partnership with Geoffrey Mwamburi and Mkala Mwambotze, solidifying their names in the sports commentary realm.

8. Diblo Kaberia

The Radio Jambo presenter has created a name for himself due to his knowledge of local sports, especially Kenyan football.

Kaberia, who partners with Toldo Quria and Diamond Okusimba, has become synonymous not just with commentary but also with deep analysis of sport.

9. Torome Tirike