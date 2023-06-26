Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

The rally, which took place in Naivasha over the weekend, showcased the exceptional skills and determination of both local and international participants, but it was the Kenyan driver's remarkable feat that stole the spotlight.

With the unforgiving terrains, dense dust clouds, and unpredictable bends posing significant challenges, Kariuki fearlessly sped through, leaving his rivals in the dust.

The crowd erupted with awe and excitement as he showcased his exceptional driving abilities.

What made Kariuki's victory even more impressive was the fact that he tackled the grueling race in a left-handed car, a completely new experience for him.

Stepping out of his comfort zone, Kariuki harnessed his adaptability and skill to navigate the demanding course with precision and finesse.

The decision to embrace the unfamiliar left-handed car added an extra layer of difficulty, but it ultimately paid off in the form of a remarkable triumph.

Reflecting on his groundbreaking achievement, Kariuki expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to compete in such a prestigious event.

He acknowledged the challenges faced by drivers like himself, particularly the lack of support and sponsorship for lesser-known talents.

Kariuki's performance stands as a testament to the immense potential of local drivers, shedding light on the need for increased backing from the government and sponsors to propel their careers to greater heights.

The 2023 WRC Safari Rally also witnessed an impressive display of skill from other Kenyan drivers.

Veteran rally diver Carl Tundo secured a commendable position on the podium, finishing third in the WRC2 category.

Tundo's wealth of experience and expertise shone through as he conquered the treacherous rally course with finesse.

Additionally, McRae Kimathi, a 28-year-old rising star, made waves in the FIA Junior Class by clinching first place and securing a remarkable third place in the WRC3 Class.

Despite encountering challenges such as punctures and mechanical issues, Kimathi's determination and perseverance propelled him to the finish line, earning him a well-deserved spot among the rally's successful participants.