ADVERTISEMENT
Kipchoge's Sh25K headband & other tech innovations athletes used in the Olympics

Denis Mwangi

Kipchoge's choice to wear this headband highlights a growing trend among elite athletes to incorporate advanced technology into their training and competition gear.

Eluid Kipchoge during the 2024 Paris Olympics
During the Paris 2024 Olympics, marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge made headlines not only for his performance but also for sporting an innovative accessory: the Omius cooling headband.

This high-tech gear, priced at approximately Sh25,000 is designed to help athletes regulate their body temperature during intense exertion, a crucial factor given the challenging conditions of the marathon.

The Omius cooling headband features a sophisticated cooling system that utilises replaceable cooling pieces embedded within a lightweight silicone grid.

Weighing just 15 grams, it is engineered to optimise heat dissipation, allowing athletes to maintain peak performance even in soaring temperatures.

The technology operates by absorbing sweat into the headband's surface, enhancing evaporation and thereby cooling the skin through a process driven by the transformation of water from liquid to gas.

Eliud Kipchoge among other athletes at the Paris Olympics, August 10
Kipchoge's choice to wear this headband highlights a growing trend among elite athletes to incorporate advanced technology into their training and competition gear.

Let's look at other wearable technology that was used at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Track and field athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics wore moisture-wicking compression tops designed to reduce muscle vibration and fatigue.

These innovative tops feature fabrics that pull sweat away from the skin, keeping athletes dry and comfortable.

The compression technology applies gentle pressure to the muscles, helping to reduce vibration and fatigue

Lightweight and breathable materials allow for maximum mobility and ventilation.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
The compression tops improve blood circulation, which can aid in delivering oxygen and nutrients to working muscles

They also enhance proprioception, or the body's awareness of its position in space, which can improve coordination and efficiency of movement.

READ: How Eliud Kipchoge signed off from Paris Olympics 2024 & his future prospects

Australia's athletes donned swimsuits that feature a special coating originally designed for space technology.

These advanced swimsuits by Speedo are treated with a material initially created to shield satellites in space. This coating makes the suits water-resistant, giving swimmers a potential edge by enhancing their speed.

Australian water polo players
The swimsuits are designed to fit exceptionally well, as highlighted by Australia's water polo team in a recent Instagram video where they demonstrate their suits' extreme tightness.

In the video, athletes are seen holding onto their teammates' swimsuits and bouncing them up and down.

READ: Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth

The darker aspects of the internet have prompted Japan's athletes to use advanced technology for protection.

The anti-infrared tech was inspired by complaints during the 2020 games when Japanese female competitors expressed concern over unauthorised explicit images being shared online.

Japan's Kagami Yuka
These images were taken by individuals using infrared cameras, which can capture details of athletes' bodies and undergarments.

According to local reports in Japan, the issue of invasive infrared photography is becoming increasingly problematic for female athletes.

In response, high-tech solutions have been developed to safeguard their privacy and ensure their security.

