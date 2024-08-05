Kenya to appeal Faith Kipyegon's disqualification after finishing 2nd in 5000m race

Faith Kipyegon, a top contender in the women’s 5,000 meters race at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been disqualified for obstruction following a controversial incident during the final laps of the race.
The disqualification came after a scuffle between Kipyegon and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay Desta, which was captured on race footage.
As the runners approached the final stretch, Tsegay attempted to maneuver into an inside lane where Kipyegon was already running.
The ensuing clash, saw Kipyegon attempt to hold her ground while Tsegay sought to advance.
Race officials reviewed the footage and concluded that Kipyegon’s actions impeded Tsegay’s path, leading to her disqualification for obstruction.
The decision, which has sparked considerable debate, means that Kipyegon’s performance was invalidated, and she was removed from the official standings.
The revised results of the race saw Beatrice Chebet take the gold medal, with Ethiopia’s Sifan Hassan earning the silver and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti securing the bronze.
Gudaf Tsegay, who was involved in the scuffle with Kipyegon, finished in 8th place. Kipyegon finished second before the disqualification.
Team Kenya plans to appeal the decision to disqualify Kipyegon.
Cabinet nominee for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen congratulated Chebet for winning gold and defended Kipyegon over the judges' decision.
"I believe her second place will be restored because she wasn't responsible for the shoving," he said.
He also congratulated other Kenyan athletes who were participating on Monday evening.
Mary Moraa for secured a bronze in the 800m race while Margaret Chelimo finshed at number five in the 5,000m.
Chebet challenges Kipyegon's lead metres to the finish line
The final moments of the 5,000m race showcased a battle between Chebet and Kipyegon.
The two athletes broke away from the pack during the final lap in a dramatic display of endurance and tactical prowess.
Kipyegon, a seasoned runner known for her tactical acumen, led the race for most of the last lap.
However, meters from the finish line, Chebet unleashed a powerful sprint, displaying remarkable speed and finishing strength.
Despite Kipyegon’s valiant effort to maintain her lead by channeling her inner resilience, Chebet surged past her in the final meters with a burst of acceleration.