The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  sports

Kenya to appeal Faith Kipyegon's disqualification after finishing 2nd in 5000m race

Denis Mwangi

Faith Kipyegon's disqualification in the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000m race sparks uproar

Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon during the 5,000 metres race in the 2024 Olympics
Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon during the 5,000 metres race in the 2024 Olympics

Faith Kipyegon, a top contender in the women’s 5,000 meters race at the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been disqualified for obstruction following a controversial incident during the final laps of the race.

Recommended articles

The disqualification came after a scuffle between Kipyegon and Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay Desta, which was captured on race footage.

As the runners approached the final stretch, Tsegay attempted to maneuver into an inside lane where Kipyegon was already running.

Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay during the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000 metres race
Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay during the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000 metres race Faith Kipyegon and Gudaf Tsegay during the Paris 2024 Olympics 5,000 metres race Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The ensuing clash, saw Kipyegon attempt to hold her ground while Tsegay sought to advance.

Race officials reviewed the footage and concluded that Kipyegon’s actions impeded Tsegay’s path, leading to her disqualification for obstruction.

The decision, which has sparked considerable debate, means that Kipyegon’s performance was invalidated, and she was removed from the official standings.

The revised results of the race saw Beatrice Chebet take the gold medal, with Ethiopia’s Sifan Hassan earning the silver and Italy’s Nadia Battocletti securing the bronze.

Gudaf Tsegay, who was involved in the scuffle with Kipyegon, finished in 8th place. Kipyegon finished second before the disqualification.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth

Team Kenya plans to appeal the decision to disqualify Kipyegon.

Cabinet nominee for Sports Kipchumba Murkomen congratulated Chebet for winning gold and defended Kipyegon over the judges' decision.

"I believe her second place will be restored because she wasn't responsible for the shoving," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also congratulated other Kenyan athletes who were participating on Monday evening.

Mary Moraa for secured a bronze in the 800m race while Margaret Chelimo finshed at number five in the 5,000m.

The final moments of the 5,000m race showcased a battle between Chebet and Kipyegon.

The two athletes broke away from the pack during the final lap in a dramatic display of endurance and tactical prowess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kipyegon, a seasoned runner known for her tactical acumen, led the race for most of the last lap.

Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon during the 5,000 metres race in the 2024 Olympics
Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon during the 5,000 metres race in the 2024 Olympics Beatrice Chebet and Faith Kipyegon during the 5,000 metres race in the 2024 Olympics Pulse Live Kenya

However, meters from the finish line, Chebet unleashed a powerful sprint, displaying remarkable speed and finishing strength.

Despite Kipyegon’s valiant effort to maintain her lead by channeling her inner resilience, Chebet surged past her in the final meters with a burst of acceleration.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Students involved in road accident after leaving music festival competitions

Students involved in road accident after leaving music festival competitions

Mt Kenya University students get apprenticeship opportunities in Germany & Austria

Mt Kenya University students get apprenticeship opportunities in Germany & Austria

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

Can Sh20,000 salary make you a homeowner with social housing project?

Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Njeri Kan shares emotional message after hubby Boniface Mwangi's worrying post

Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Gachagua confronts Ruto over mysterious shooting of former NIS officer he hired

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

Sh10.7B: The total net worth of Ruto's 20 CS nominees & breakdown

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

How Ruto's 10 CS nominees grew their net worth by more than 739 million in 20 months

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An Olympics logo mounted in Paris

Lifetime supply of beer & other peculiar rewards Olympics champs have ever received

Yusuf Dikec and Kim Yeji

From military to Olympics: Sharpshooter bags silver medal without high-tech gear

Faith Kipyegon shows off her Gold Medal during a past competition

Are Olympic gold medals made of real gold? The surprising truth