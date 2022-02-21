Livondo summoned by DCI over Uhuru assassination statement

The former Langata parliamentary aspirant made the remarks during a thanksgiving ceremony hosted by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria in Thika, Kiambu County.

“You have a friend, who attempted to crash your plane twice, will you forgive him? The first attempt was when President Uhuru Kenyatta was leaving Kisumu and the second attempt was when he was going to the US through Dubai and he had to make a detour,” Livondo said.

A notice seen by this writer informed Livondo that the Serious Crime Unit is currently conducting an inquiry into his comments made on Saturday, January 19.

The notice further informs the businessman to appear before Police Superintendent Kuriah Obadiah at the DCI headquarters along Kiambu road.

"I hereby compel you Hon Stanley Livondo to appear before me at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations situated along Kiambu road at Mazingira House today 21st February 2022 at 2.00 pm without fail," read the letter in part.

Pulse Live Kenya

Moses Kuria reports Stanley Livondo to DCI

This summon comes only a day after Moses Kuria made a formal complaint on the remarks made by Livondo.

The Chama Cha Kazi proprietor stated that he felt a duty to report the matter because the remarks were made during his event.

"As the convener of the thanksgiving prayer meeting in Thika, I may not be responsible for what speakers said but it was my meeting and I have to take responsibility.

"I have today requested DCI boss George Kinoti to arrest Stanley Livondo following his reckless statement," Kuria confirmed.