Businessman Stanley Livondo has petitioned the court to a Deputy President from vying for the presidency.

According to Livondo, Articles 130 (1), 131 (1) (b) and 148 (6)(a) of the constitution when interpreted mean that the President and DP can't stand for nomination as presidential candidates.

He wants Article 148 (6) (a) interpreted to mean that a sitting Deputy President who has served for two consecutive terms should also be barred from vying for the presidency.

He opined that the DP and Cabinet Secretaries are appointed by the President and they work together as a single unit.

Businessman Stanley Livondo

Therefore, Livondi argued that in the next elections neither member of this unit can stand for nomination as a presidential candidate.

Blocking Ruto

Livondo is also seeking to have past Cabinet Secretaries blocked from taking up any other Executive role.

He also wants the blocked from taking up any other national or county government positions once a new President is sworn in in 2022.

Politician David Murathe

This petition comes barely a year after politician David Murathe vowed to move to the Supreme Court and block Deputy President William Ruto from vying for the presidency.

He had argued that the presidency is a pair and under the Constitution, the DP cannot seek a new term as he will have already served the maximum two terms together with the President.