State House Chief of Staff enters Machakos Governor race

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Nzioka is many things; Race car driver, Uhuru's confidante, corporate titan and executor of Bob Collymore's will.

Chief Of Staff, Office of The President Nzioka Waita

State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita has announced plans to vie for the Machakos Governor seat in the upcoming election.

Nzioka rolled out his campaign through ads on many billboards across Machakos with the message “Masaku Mbee 2022”.

He has promised to deliver on health, water, education, markets, an enabling environment for job creation and investment attraction, and ward level development.

Nzioka Waita billboard in Machakos

If he succeeds, Machakos will have another State House operative at the helm. Incumbent Governor Alfred Mutua resigned as Government Spokesman to join politics in 2013.

Nzioka is expected to resign by the end of February 2022 and join other civil servants who have declared an interest in politics.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s final lap will see many State House operatives including Cabinet Secretaries resign on or before February 9.

Other candidates who have declared interest in the Machakos Governor seat include Transport CAS Wavinya Ndeti, Machakos assembly speaker Florence Mwangangi, Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, Deputy Governor Francis Maliti, city lawyer Kyatha Mbaluka, United Democratic Alliance chairman Johnson Muthama and former Machakos Assembly Speaker Bernard Mung’ata.

Nzioka Waita Profile

Waita is credited with the successful turnaround and listing of Safaricom at the Nairobi Stock Exchange. He was the legal and compliance director at the telco.

A UK-trained lawyer and corporate titan, Waita is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a respected governance coach.

He was head-hunted by President Kenyatta in 2015 to steam-roll his development agenda vide the Presidential Delivery Unit(PDU).

He is the executor of the will of the late Bob Collymore, owing to his honesty and prudence in navigating difficult assignments.

Denis Mwangi

