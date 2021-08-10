State House letter on Covid-19 vaccination among civil servants leaked

The letter which divulged details on the uptake of Covid-19 among civil servants was shared online eliciting reactions from members of the Tanga Tanga movement.

According to the letter seen by Pulse Live, State House raised alarm over poor vaccination numbers among the government workers.

Mr Kinyua revealed that some civil servants have been avoiding the vaccine to avoid having to report to their offices and instead work from home.

"In a recent NSAC meeting it was reported that there was a low uptake of Covid-19 vaccines among public serbvants especially the security sector, teachers and the core civil service. This is against a background of access to vaccines having greatly improved especially among these groups.

"It was also observed that some public servants have deliberately avoided getting vaccinated so that they can stay away from work under the guise of working from home. This has negatively affected service delivery to the public," Kinyua's letter read in part.

Action against anti-vaxxer Civil Servants

The letter addressed to Principal Secretaries and Accounting officers within government went on to outline a deadline for the highlighted government workers to get the first jab.

The PSs have been charged with the responsibility of ensuring the workers are vaccinated, failure to which they have been directed to treat the anti-vaxxers as misconduct cases.