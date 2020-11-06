Lawyer Paul Gicheru wrote a formal letter to Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua before he traveled to the Netherlands to surrender to the ICC.

Details revealed by The Standard indicate that Gicheru, in his capacity as EPZA chairman, adhered to the protocols set for state officials intending to make international trips as advised on September 13, 2020.

"This is to notify you that it has been decided, until further advised otherwise, no government official will travel outside the country without clearance by the President," the advisory read in part.

Gicheru's lawyer, John Khaminwa, subsequently confirmed that his client's letter had cited a "personal matter" as the reason for his travel.

The lawyer is said to have traveled with his wife to the Hague where a warrant of arrest was issued against him in 2015.

Lawyer Paul Gicheru

ICC Pre-trial Chamber

Lawyer Gicheru is set to have his first formal appearance before Pre-Trial Chamber Judge Reine Adelaide Sophie Alaphini-Gansou at 4pm, the Hague time.

He, together with Walter Barasa and Philip Bett, is accused of witness tampering.

All three are accused of allegedly bribing prosecution witnesses in the post-election violence case to recant their statements.