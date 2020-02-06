The Nairobi Women's Hospital Board of Directors on Thursday published their official statement in the local dailies following an exposé on questionable clinical practice at the facility.

While dismissing the media reports, the hospital stated that they are conducting internal invetsigations.

"We have noted with a lot of concern reports appearing in various media platforms in the recent past suggesting that there is some systematic approach by the hospital to unfairly generate revenue from patients.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital

"Although we don't believe this is the case, and in fact it is antithetical to our foundational principles, we take these allegations very seriously and are conducting an internal review as well as cooperating with the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council as they carry out their independent review," the statement read in part.

The statement comes just a day after the Association of Kenyan Insurers (AKI) blacklisted the hospital.

We are affordable - Nairobi Women's Hospital

The accusations highlighted by whistle blowers centred around inpatients who would allegedly be admitted in the hospital longer than was necessary.

According to screenshots shared by the medics who broke the story, the management has been setting targets for admissions and discharge of patients in a bid to generate income for the facility.

The Board, however, did not address the accusations directly and instead highlighted their outpatient facility.

"We are the only hospital our size that offers outpatient services at an affordable fixed fee per visit accounting for over 80% of our outpatient visits," they stated.