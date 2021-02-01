Deputy President William Ruto has responded to a comment made by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his Sagana Lodge meetings.

President Kenyatta had responded to those pushing him to endorse DP Ruto for the 2022 presidential race.

"Some people keep saying I made a promise to them, no, I only have a promise and covenant with the people of Kenya. That is the promise I am implementing," the President stated.

In an apparent agreement with the President, DP Ruto stated that neither does he expect the endorsement.

"Stop bothering the President, I agree with President Uhuru Kenyatta, he doesn't owe me anything, that is the truth because when I decided to support Uhuru Kenyatta I did not give him any conditions," the DP stated.

"No tribe owes me anything as a politician... in fact if there is anyone with a debt it is me to Kenyans who gave me this opportunity,"