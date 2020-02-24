Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and ODM Leader Raila Odinga on Monday had a public clash at a funeral in Murang'a regarding the sentiments being expressed in BBI rallies.

The two leaders clashed while speaking at the funeral of Mzee Irungu Mwangi - who is the father to Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata.

Murkomen threw the first stab by telling Raila to rise above petty politics in BBI rallies - challenging the former prime Minister to "act like a statesman".

The Elgeyo Marakwet Senator was unhappy with Odinga attending the BBI Rally in Narok where the area Senator is accused to have uttered divisive rhetoric against non-ingenious communities living in Maasailand.

"The Right Honorable Prime Minister, I have been your assistant and I worked in your office - I don't hide that. However, you are a statesman and please maintain that level, stop being drawn into these petty politics like what happened in Narok. You are in the same league with Uhuru Kenyatta and you should stay up there."

"I was very surprised by what they said in Narok because my wife is from next door here in Nyeri. If we have such a country they were proposing, where will my kids go now that their father and mother are from different communities?" Murkoman stated.

When aila rose to speak, he responded to the Senate Majority Leader by indicating that all Kenyans were free to speak their minds.

He said the BBI process was about allowing all voices to be heard - adding that what is articulated by leaders in not necessarily his position.

"President Uhuru Kenyatta are committed to transforming and leading to the birth of a new Kenya. The BBI process have seen Kenyans express their grievances from Kisii , Mombasa, Kitui, and in Narok. We will be in Meru on Saturday and on March 9, we will be in Nyeri. We want everyone to open their hearts and speak what ails them - that does not mean we support what everybody says."

"A British writer (Evelyn Beatrice Hall) once said that I may not agree with what you have to say, but I'll defend to the death your right to say it. Let all Kenyans speak freely, Murkomen, we will come to Eldoet and you will also have an opportunity to speak your issues," Odinga stated.